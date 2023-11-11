WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police holding annual unclaimed goods auction

    A total of 319 lots are up for bidding. Items include bicycles, power tools, luggage, and various electronics. (Source: Associated Auto Auction) A total of 319 lots are up for bidding. Items include bicycles, power tools, luggage, and various electronics. (Source: Associated Auto Auction)

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is once again looking to sell off hundreds of unwanted items left behind by a year of criminal investigations.

    The WPS Unclaimed Goods Auction is happening online only from Nov. 23 - 30, 2023. The annuals sale is being hosted by Associated Auto Auction, with specific lot details available on the auctioneer's website.

    A total of 319 lots are up for bidding. Items include bicycles, power tools, luggage, and various electronics. A full list of the lots up for auction can be found at the WPS website.

    The auction begins the morning of Thursday, Nov. 23, and will run until 1 p.m. on Nov. 30.

    The WPS says all goods are sold "as is" without being tested or guaranteed.  Items must be picked up and paid for by Dec. 1. All sales are final.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal Alouettes headed to the Grey Cup

    The Montreal Alouettes are heading to the Grey Cup for the first time in 13 years after defeating the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 Saturday at the CFL East division final.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News