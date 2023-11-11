Police investigating Arlington homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's latest homicide, after an injured man was found lying on a North End sidewalk early Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the call came in around 2 a.m., bringing officers to the 1100 block of Arlington Street.

Police used a chest seal and CPR to try to keep the victim alive. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injures.

The WPS homicide unit is conducting interviews in relation to the death.

Anyone with video surveillance or information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.