Police investigating shooting on Manitoba First Nation

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a shooting on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation.

The service says it was called on Jan. 3 to the incident on Ridge Road North.

Officers arrived on scene and found a male with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

MFNPS says multiple people reportedly entered the home and assaulted the victim. Shots were fired, and the victim sustained a gunshot wound.

EMS and STARS air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The victim was airlifted to hospital, where he was listed as in stable condition on Thursday.

MFNPS believes this was an isolated incident.

The service said it is investigating, and asks for anyone with information to contact them.