Police investigating two 'serious' crashes in Winnipeg

People are being asked to avoid two separate roads in the city following a pair of crashes Thursday.

Winnipeg police shared on X there was a serious crash in the area of Pembina Highway and Killarney Avenue. All northbound lanes have been closed between Dalhousie Drive and Killarney, while southbound Pembina has been reduced to two lanes between Kirkbridge and Bairdmore Boulevard.

Police said people are being asked to avoid the area and traffic is being re-routed eastbound on Dalhousie and westbound on Bairdmore.

Police told CTV News Winnipeg the incident was a two-vehicle crash and one of the drivers has been sent to hospital in critical condition.

The second incident was reported just after 6 p.m., police said on X there was another crash on Main Street at Logan Avenue. Northbound Main has been closed between Logan and Harris Avenue.

This incident involved a pedestrian police said and the person has been taken to hospital in critical condition.

No other details are available at this time.