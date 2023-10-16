Police investigation prompts road closures in West Broadway

The Winnipeg Police Service is on scene in the city’s West Broadway neighbourhood on Monday morning, prompting road closures in the area.

At 6:05 a.m., police posted to social media, saying officers were responding to an ongoing investigation at Sherbrook Street and Broadway Avenue.

Due to this investigation, the eastbound lanes at Broadway Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Furby Street are closed. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route for the rush hour commute.

Images from the scene show a number of police vehicles at a gas station, which is blocked off by police tape.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the police for more information.