Police launch website to find Manitoba's most wanted

Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.

The website is used to highlight offenders the Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit (MIVOAU) is looking to arrest.

"We're telling these wanted individuals that their days of hiding in the shadows are coming to an end. History shows that when we engage with the public and ask for help, the public will respond, and they come through," said Insp. Shawn Pike with Manitoba RCMP.

Police said the hope is the public will recognize someone from the website and they would be able to report their location to police or Crime Stoppers.

"The wanted notices are to encourage the public to be on the lookout, but these are serious and violent offenders so they should not be approached," police said in a news release.

Pike said this new website will help keep the public engaged and help expand on the work that is done on social media to find wanted individuals.

"In 2023 alone, we were able to directly link the arrests of 43 wanted persons back to the efforts of our social media work. We've had multiple incidents of relatives, including parents, contacting us with information," said Pike.

The MIVOAU was formed in May 2023 and to date 480 serious or violent offenders have been arrested.

In the first three quarters of 2024, police said the MIVOAU has arrested 264 violent offenders, performed 594 warrant checks and executed 375 warrants.

Of those arrests, 84 per cent were on bail, probation or parole, and 27 per cent of the violent offenders were gang members or associates known to police.

"The sole purpose of this unit was to target violent offenders and hold them responsible for their criminal acts. Tackling the increase in violent crime in Winnipeg and across the province demands a cooperative response," said Insp. Jennifer McKinnon with the Winnipeg Police Service.

There are currently 10 people listed on the most wanted website, but police noted that number can change as time goes on.