Police looking for suspect after Chinatown assault

The male suspect is approximately 5’8” to 6’2” in height, has a larger build, and is between 25 and 40 years old. He was wearing a black jacket. (Source: WPS) The male suspect is approximately 5’8” to 6’2” in height, has a larger build, and is between 25 and 40 years old. He was wearing a black jacket. (Source: WPS)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Utah man who killed family vented his anger in suicide note

A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and the couple's five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he "would rather rot in hell" than continue enduring what he called controlling behavior by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island