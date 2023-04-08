Police looking for suspect after Chinatown assault

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in tracking down an assault suspect after an attack in the city's Chinatown area more than a week ago.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the call came in from Seven Oaks Hospital around 9:30 a.m. on March 30 after a man was assaulted at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Princess Street.

An injured 56-year-old man had been taken to hospital by a good Samaritan and was being treated.

Officers learned the victim had been walking westbound on Pacific Avenue around 8:00 a.m. when the suspect approached and hit him in the upper body without provocation. The victim fell to the sidewalk and the suspect fled on foot before police arrived.

Investigators believe that after attacking the first victim, the same suspect physically assaulted a second yet-to-be-identified victim in the 200 block of Princess Street. That second assault has not been reported to police.

The male suspect is approximately 5’8” to 6’2” in height, has a larger build, and is between 25 and 40 years old. He was wearing a black jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information, including video surveillance in this area, to contact investigators at 204-986-6316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).