Police make arrest in Winnipeg’s first homicide of 2024

A 59-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man on Furby Street on Thursday morning -- the first homicide reported in the city in 2024.

According to police, officers were called to a report of a seriously injured man lying outside in the 800 block of Furby Street at 7:30 a.m.

The man, later identified as Daniel Jawbone of Winnipeg, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

At 9 a.m., police arrested Darin Hanninen of Winnipeg at an apartment suite in the area.

Police allege Hanninen and Jawbone were involved in a fight in Hanninen’s apartment suite when Jawbone was assaulted.

Hanninen was charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody. The charge has not been proven in court.