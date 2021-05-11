Advertisement
Police on scene of home in Winnipeg's West End
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8:56PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8:58PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Service appeared to be holding a scene in a residential area of the city Tuesday.
A home in the 600 block of Simcoe Street was surrounded by police tape Tuesday evening and a police cruiser could be seen parked nearby.
Boards covered the windows and doors of the home, which appeared to be damaged by fire.
A Winnipeg police duty officer declined to share any details on the situation Tuesday night, directing CTV News to contact the Public Information Office for information Wednesday.
This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.