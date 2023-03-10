Police plan 24-7 virtual self-serve crime reporting over in-person reporting
Like a self-serve checkout at the grocery store, Winnipeggers will be able to report crime in a similar way.
A new self-serve way to report non-emergency crimes is coming to three Winnipeg police stations. Police Chief Danny Smyth told the Winnipeg Police Board Friday that a 12-month pilot project is in the works which will see the virtual reporting systems in place.
"It won't be the model like we had in the past where you'd be greeted by an officer sitting behind a desk," he said.
During the pandemic, the police service closed the east, west and north district stations to the public. However, in-person reporting at the downtown headquarters remains open.
Under the pilot project, people could visit the district stations and use technology to make a report for non-urgent incidents.
"That's what technology provides, is that 24/7 ability to report crime," said Markus Chambers, chair of the board.
The aim is to reduce unnecessary calls to an overburdened 911 system and ease demand on general patrols. Station lobbies will be outfitted with virtual video and telephone service, online reporting terminals, a video evidence drobox and electronic file sharing capabilities in order to report crimes.
A volunteer will be available virtually if needed.
"They'll act more like a wayfinder, make sure you're being steered to the service that you need," Smyth said.
Police already do virtual break and enter responses. For people who are not comfortable using technology or can't get downtown, police say officers in patrol cars will still be available.
Still, not everyone is happy with the pilot.
"I think frankly that is laughable," said Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt.
He, along with Charleswood Coun. Evan Duncan, is calling on the police to reopen the district stations for in-person reports.
"There should be somebody there 24/7 to meet with them, to talk to them," Wyatt said. "I don't think it's too much to ask."
Smyth suggests it might be too much to ask.
He said when the stations were closed to the public, the service was able to redeploy 18 positions per station to the frontlines.
"I can tell you clearly right now, I don't think that's a good use of police resources," he said.
Police already have online reporting in place. Smyth told the police board this is saving $65 per report.
It's unclear when the pilot could begin. Police said there will an education and awareness campaign about the project using billboards and bus ads.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FULL STATEMENT | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
Canada should see China as a 'threat' or 'enemy', most Canadians say: survey
Few Canadians are willing to give Beijing the benefit of the doubt when it comes to bilateral relations with Ottawa, according to a new poll conducted by Angus Reid Institute.
Kiska, Canada's last living orca, dies after decades of captivity at Marineland
After more than 40 years of captivity and a decade without a tank mate, Kiska, Canada's last living orca, has died.
Almost one-third of Canadians don't exercise, poll suggests, highlighting pandemic impact
A new survey suggests that almost three-in-10 Canadians are “completely shunning” exercise.
Class-action lawsuit proposed for shareholders affected by B.C. company's cocaine claim
A Vancouver-based law firm says it has filed a proposed securities class-action lawsuit on behalf of anyone who acquired shares in a B.C. company that recently announced plans to commercialize cocaine.
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw Warriors head coach and GM suspended, 4 players out for season following Edmonton incident
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
-
Regina police investigating alleged assault that reportedly involved 10 or more youth
Regina police are investigating after a report of multiple youths assaulting a girl on a bus.
-
'Out of control': Fire destroys Moose Jaw strip mall
Moose Jaw fire crews were on scene until early Friday morning, battling a blaze that destroyed a strip mall, contending with winds and cold weather.
Saskatoon
-
'I just want safe, legal access': Health Canada denies terminally-ill Saskatoon man's 'magic mushroom' treatment
A terminally-ill Saskatoon man who was the first person in Canada to receive an exemption to take magic mushrooms now says the federal agency is denying his request to continue his treatments.
-
'I was just in shock': Saskatoon woman looking for answers after being hit by allegedly stolen vehicle
A Saskatoon woman was left injured and without answers after an alleged stolen vehicle smashed into hers.
-
How a U of S Huskies shirt landed in an SNL sketch
Many in Saskatchewan were pleasantly surprised to see a character in a Saturday Night Live sketch wearing a shirt bearing the University of Saskatchewan Huskies logo and were curious how it ended up there.
Northern Ontario
-
Expert explains how murder suspect’s DNA could have gotten on Sweeney’s fingernails
A forensic biologist with the Centre of Forensic Sciences testified Friday that physical contact is the most likely way that Robert Steven Wright’s DNA was found on Renee Sweeney’s fingernails.
-
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
-
Timmins police investigating a serious incident early Friday evening
Timmins police are currently investigating a serious criminal offence and a victim has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Edmonton
-
Autopsies find pair killed by 'multiple' gunshot wounds: police
Police have confirmed two people who died earlier this week were fatally shot.
-
Local drummer excited to sit behind the kit at 2023 Juno Awards
A local musician is coming off a world tour and heading straight to the stage in his hometown.
-
Oilers Mega 50-50 going to support first responders
The Edmonton Oilers are on the road and raising money for first responders and their families.
Toronto
-
Kiska, Canada's last living orca, dies after decades of captivity at Marineland
After more than 40 years of captivity and a decade without a tank mate, Kiska, Canada's last living orca, has died.
-
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
-
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Calgary
-
'A good start': Alberta applauds bail system changes targeting repeat and violent offenders
Samuel Haile's family knows bail reform can't bring him back, but they hope his death does bring some change.
-
Humane Society barks back after pet store social media post
The Calgary Humane Society clarified a statement by a Calgary pet store on social media Friday.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline construction costs balloon again, this time to $30.9B
The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion.
Montreal
-
'This is about pride:' Peladeau purchases Montreal Alouettes from CFL
For Pierre Karl Peladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday.
-
Wheelchair user beaten, robbed while using Montreal metro station elevator
A man who uses a wheelchair says he was badly beaten and robbed while trying to board an elevator at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal last Friday. The attack has left Alexandre Vallerand, 29, shaken and afraid to ride the metro alone.
-
Fake Montreal music festival advertising $600 tickets online
Want to see Harry Styles, Doja Cat and SZA in Montreal this summer? Don't hold your breath. The so-called 'Festival Aurora' is not what it claims to be, various sources confirmed to CTV News Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
'I love OC Transpo': Transit Services boss says she has no intention of leaving city of Ottawa
OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar says she has no intention of leaving the city of Ottawa, releasing a statement hours after a U.S. media report named her as a candidate to take over as head of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
-
Ottawa airport braces for March Break travel rush
Travellers at the Ottawa airport are being advised to pack their patience this March Break.
-
Police searching for tankless water heaters stolen from homes before Orleans explosion
Ottawa police are trying to locate two tankless water heaters that were stolen from homes involved in the Orléans explosion last month.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Tempers flare as CBRM council debates whether to return housing money to Ottawa
A capacity crowd attended Cape Breton Regional Municipality council chambers on Friday to discuss what to do with $5 million for affordable housing.
-
Canada’s best university basketball teams compete in Halifax for national championships
This weekend marks the return of the U Sports Final 8 basketball championship for the first time since 2019.
Kitchener
-
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
Man who operated childcare service facing sex charges
A Woodstock man, who operates a childcare service in the city, has been charged with sex offences.
-
Brantford police looking for shooter after man injured, homes damaged
Brantford police are searching for clues into a daytime shooting that sent one man to hospital. Gunshots damage was also found at nearby homes and vehicles.
Vancouver
-
Beware of basic airfare: Vancouver dad out thousands after daughter breaks leg, can't travel
A Vancouver father is pleading with Air Canada for a compassionate exemption to its strict flight change and cancellation rules, after his young daughter broke her leg, making it impossible to take their long-awaited flights to the U.K. over spring break.
-
Asbestos worries shut down B.C. high school days before March break
About 2,000 students in B.C. got an early start to spring break after concerns over asbestos shut down one of the largest schools in the province on Thursday.
-
B.C. judge orders man to pay $103K over slide tackle that ‘seriously injured’ fellow soccer player
Nearly five years after a man was seriously injured in a recreational soccer match in North Vancouver, the player who slide tackled him has been ordered to pay more than $103,000 in damages.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death in Ladysmith, B.C.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has been called to the Ladysmith area after a body was found on the shores of Davis Lagoon earlier this week.
-
Port Alberni water system repairs complete after 'worst-case scenario' crash
The City of Port Alberni says its water system is fully operational and all usage restrictions have been lifted, a little more than 24 hours after a vehicle crash caused significant damage.
-
Vancouver Island restaurants opening amid troubled times
The kitchen of Victoria's Ugly Duckling Dining and Provisions restaurant hums like a well oiled machine, even though it's only been open for a month.