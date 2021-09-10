Police resources stretched thin due to pandemic-era protests: police chief

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police resources are being stretched thin because of a significant increase in pandemic-era protests, according to Winnipeg’s police chief.

The Winnipeg Police Board heard up until 2017, the service normally responded to 12 to 15 events a year.

So far this year, police report 110 rallies and protests.

The service estimates 40 per cent are anti-mask or anti-vaccine events.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth’s regular report to the board said operations are being impacted weekly.

“Our Incident Command Group and Special Events Team have managed a number of events that have ranged from peaceful marches to volatile protests,” wrote Smyth. “At times this has put strain on our ability to respond to calls for service and the safety needs of the public.”

The report also noted other rallies including the Summer Solstice March and the Canada Day and Israeli-Palestinian protests.