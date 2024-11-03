Police search for driver after pedestrian hit

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify a vehicle and driver involved in a collision in September.

    According to a news release, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 29 near St. Anne’s Road and Granby Bay.

    Investigators said an 18-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car travelling north on St. Anne’s Road. She was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was upgraded to stable condition.

    The driver took off in their vehicle. The victim was discovered by another motorist on the road a little while later.

    Anyone with information, including video or dash camera footage is asked to contact Winnipeg traffic division investigators or Crime Stoppers.

