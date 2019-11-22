Police search for man, 62, missing for weeks
(Image supplied by the Winnipeg Police Service)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 12:51PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing 62-year-old named George Brown.
Police said he was last seen in early November in the St. James area.
He’s described as being five foot nine with a thin build.
Police are concerned for Brown’s wellbeing and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers.