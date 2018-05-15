Featured
Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman
April Carpenter was last seen in Winnipeg’s West End on April 26. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 8:15AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a missing 23-year-old woman.
April Carpenter was last seen in Winnipeg’s West End on April 26.
Police said they are concerned for Carpenter’s well-being. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.