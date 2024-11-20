Policy changes putting strain on small businesses: CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is raising the alarm over recent labour reforms that are creating challenges for small businesses in Manitoba.

“We’ve been hearing from small businesses across the province that say that they are worried about the future of their business in Manitoba,” said Tyler Slobogian, CFIB’s senior policy analyst for the Prairies and the North.

“They think that these labour policies could make significant challenges for their operations.”

The organization points to the following policy changes as causing difficulties:

The minimum wage increase.

The move to a 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.

The repeal of ‘The Public Sector Construction Projects (Tendering) Act.’

Prohibiting replacement workers during strikes.

The repeal of ‘The Regular Accountability Reporting Act.’

According to the CFIB, this legislation from the provincial government is creating financial and operational burdens for small business owners.

“It boils down to lack of consultation and lack of the small business voice being heard,” Slobogian said.

“That’s what we’ve been hearing from many small businesses: that their voice seems to not be heard.”

The CFIB notes that small businesses want the government to work with employers to create policies that address workers’ needs without impacting business viability.

In a statement, the Manitoba government said it is taking steps to help small businesses, including the gas tax holiday. It adds that the province is working on a new economic development strategy focused on productivity, investments in agriculture, as well as aerospace and manufacturing.

• With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing.