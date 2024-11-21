Poor road conditions causing school closures in Manitoba

A handful of schools across Manitoba are closed on Thursday due to dangerous road conditions.

The following schools are closed, and buses are cancelled for Nov. 21, 2024:

Brandon School Division – Buses will not be running outside the city of Brandon. Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley schools are closed. Buses will be running within Brandon. Attendance at schools is at parental discretion where travel is required.

Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine – École Jours de Plaine, École Notre-Dame de Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset and École La Source are closed.

Southwest Horizon School Division – All schools are closed. Staff are assigned to work from home.

As of Thursday morning, all weather alerts and warnings for Manitoba have ended.