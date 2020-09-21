WINNIPEG -- The province is warning Manitobans about potential exposure to COVID-19 at a restaurant.

The province sent a tweet out about the incident Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at The Keg Steakhouse and Bar located at 115 Garry Street in Winnipeg.

The first incident happened on Sept 15 between 6 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

The next incident happened on Sept. 16 between 3:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

In an emailed comment to CTV News, the province said it couldn't say if the person with COVID-19 was a customer or employee at the restaurant.

"Public Health is not able to identify any individuals, as that could result in the release of personal health information. It is a long standing practice that public health does not identify individuals for this reason. If a public health risks is assessed and it is deemed necessary to protect the health of others, information is released," a spokesperson with the province said.