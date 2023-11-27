Potential service disruptions coming to Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit may experience some service disruptions beginning on Monday.

That’s because the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) – the union representing most transit workers – is in legal strike position and has informed the city its members will not work overtime. This means that transit users will likely see an increase in late or cancelled buses.

In a statement on Friday, the ATU Local 1505 said its members chose not to approve an agreement put forth by the bargaining parties.

According to the union, workers are dissatisfied with the unsafe working conditions, and feel that compensation is inadequate considering the increased risks.

The ATU said that banning voluntary overtime will be the first step in a series of actions which are intended to send a message about the members’ concerns. If the workers’ grievances are not addressed, the actions may escalate to a full strike.

Union representatives said they remain committed to engaging in dialogue with the employer.

Beginning on Monday, transit users should check schedules and expect disruptions.

Transit Plus will not be affected as it’s delivered by private contractors.