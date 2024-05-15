Power restored in downtown Winnipeg after equipment fire

Power has been restored to roughly 1,400 customers in downtown Winnipeg after Manitoba Hydro crews responded to a fire.

The Crown corporation posted on X it was dealing with an underground equipment fire Wednesday.

While they were able to put out the blaze, an outage was needed as crews assessed the damage and dealt with repairs.

The outage began at around 1:30 p.m., and Manitoba Hydro said power was restored less than an hour later.