‘Powerful and transformational’ affordable housing project opens in Winnipeg

A national charity has opened its first affordable housing development in Manitoba with another project on the way.

Raising the Roof held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its new affordable housing development on Mountain Avenue in Winnipeg.

The project is the national non-profit’s first in the province and is designed to support family reunification and youth transitioning to live independently.

The former nail salon was transformed into three housing units - two multi-bedroom apartments for Indigenous families and a basement suite for a young adult aging out of foster care.

The project also offers tenants wrap-around supports.

“People aren’t unemployed because they don’t have a resume. They’re unemployed because of all the complexities and challenges that they’ve experience,” explained Raising the Roof executive director Sheldon Pollett.

“Yes, we’re going to give someone a decent, affordable place to live, but now we need to support them so that they can thrive for the long-term.”

Raising the Roof executive director Sheldon Pollett is pictured at the organization's Mountain Avenue affordable housing development on Nov. 13, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

Partner organization Siloam Mission will help manage tenants, and advocacy organization Zoongizi Ode Inc. will support family unification and other programming.

Michael Redhead Champagne with Zoongizi Ode Inc. believes the affordable housing project will be powerful and transformational for residents.

“(Our involvement) allows us to work cooperatively with grandparents, caregivers and young people who have been impacted by these complex systems, including Child and Family Services, and so we’re so excited to be able to continue that work.”

The Mountain Avenue project is just the beginning. Pollett announced the organization has purchased an apartment complex on Young Street, which has 24 existing units that are no longer habitable.

“It needs a complete refurbish. It’s a great training and employment opportunity for folks from that perspective, but also 24 units of housing that will come to market, hopefully within the next year,” he said.

‘It’s changed my life’

The space was renovated through a partnership with Purpose Construction, a social enterprise that trains Indigenous people facing homelessness in the trades to open doors to future employment.

Michael Hotomani helped renovate the Mountain Avenue project. He started off as a trainee at Purpose Construction and is now a full-time employee.

When he first started, he didn’t know how to read measuring tape.

“Now, if you tell me to read a blueprint and measure out a wall, I can certainly do that. I can frame a wall now,” he said.

“Honestly, this training program helped me a lot in my life. I really hope that it’s still around for people to get the chance like I got the chance. It’s changed my life.”