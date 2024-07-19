'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation

Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.

On Friday, Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF). president David Chartrand and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew will sign an agreement to transfer the swath of land back to the Red River Métis.

The community of Ste. Madeleine, located just west of Binscarth, was destroyed in 1939 to make way for a pasture because of the federal government’s Prairie Farm Rehabilitation Act. The MMF said hundreds of Red River Métis people were forced from their homes as a result.

“They shot the dogs and burnt every house,” Chartrand said at an MMF announcement on Thursday. “Our families were fleeing to the nearest farmer [who] hopefully let them build a tent or build a shack to raise their kids… No one said it was wrong. It was not right.”

Ste. Madeleine’s church was dismantled during the razing and only the community’s cemetery remains in place. Since 1990, the MMF and local partners have hosted Ste. Madeleine Métis Days during the third weekend of July to commemorate the event.

In a letter to Red River Métis citizens, Chartrand said the MMF has fought for decades to reclaim the land and the “historic land return is a direct result of those efforts.”

Chartrand and Kinew will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to initiate the transfer process during this weekend’s Ste. Madeleine Métis Days. In a separate statement, Chartrand pointed out Kinew pledged to return the parcel of land at the MMF’s annual general assembly last fall.

“It is a powerful symbol of the progress we have made towards reconciliation and a brighter future for all Red River Métis people,” Chartrand wrote.

The signing will take place at the Ste. Madeleine site this afternoon. It will be live-streamed on YouTube