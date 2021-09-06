WINNIPEG -- Hundreds of people went to The Forks Monday evening for a rally in support of the People's Party of Canada.

Local PPC candidates took to the CN Stage to introduce themselves around 7:30 p.m. before leader Maxime Bernier spoke.

Bernier talked about how vaccine passports should not exist and how other political parties do not support Canadians' freedoms.

“We do not want to live in a country where the government would dictate what to do and we believe everyone must be free to decide what to decide to have the vaccine or not,” said Bernier in an interview with CTV News.

Before the Winnipeg rally, Bernier spoke at an event in Steinbach and an event near Winkler.

Bernier talked about not being vaccinated at the events and how he did not self-isolate before entering the province.

MAD MAX MANITOBA TOUR



I’m ready to go back in jail to defend our freedoms!#VotePPC pic.twitter.com/6wJnSAvcwf — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 6, 2021

This is Bernier's first time in Manitoba since being arrested in June during his 'Mad Max Manitoba Tour' that included him speaking at several anti-restriction rallies.

Bernier is charged with contravening a provision of the Public Health Act for assembling in a gathering at an outdoor public place and failing to self-isolate when coming to Manitoba.

The charges have not been tested in court. His court date was pushed back to Sept. 21 in St. Pierre-Jolys.