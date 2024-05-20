Premier Kinew announces byelection date for Heather Stefanson's former constituency

Winnipeggers in the constituency of Tuxedo will be heading to the polls next month.

Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held in the area on June 18.

This is to replace former premier and MLA Heather Stefanson who resigned from her position on May 6.

This constituency has always belonged to the Progressive Conservatives, with former premier and party leader Gary Filmon holding it from 1981 to 2000.

Stefanson then won the area in 2000.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, the NDP announced Carla Compton will be the New Democrat candidate in Tuxedo.

She has been a registered nurse for 18 years, and currently works as a hemodialysis nurse at St. Boniface Hospital.

"Carla Compton is a wonderful, amazing candidate. She's a registered nurse. She's somebody with ties to the Tuxedo area, and most importantly, she's a progressive person who has what it takes to bring a refreshing voice to the Manitoba legislature," said Kinew at the news conference.

Compton said now is the right time for her to try and become an MLA.

"I'm ready to come together with my community, to be with you through the hard times and the good times," she said.

"I believe the people of Tuxedo are ready for something better. Wab Kinew's government is offering a more optimistic, forward looking vision. He's starting to rebuild health care, and as a nurse, I trust his plan."

Speaking to CTV News Winnipeg Monday, Brent Pooles, the president of the PC Party, said there are three candidates vying for the nomination, Shannon Martin, Lori Shenkarow and Lawrence Pinsky.

He said the party will plan to have their nomination as early as Thursday to find their next candidate.

"We've got three really good candidates, and they'll be knocking on doors as soon as one of them is nominated," said Pooles.

Green Party of Manitoba President Dennis Bayomi said in an email the party will be running in the byelection and plans on making an announcement in the coming days.

CTV News Winnipeg has also reached out to the Manitoba Liberal Party.

There are currently 34 NDP MLAs, 21 PCs, one independent Liberal and one vacant seat at the Manitoba legislature.

More information on the byelection can be found online.