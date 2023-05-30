Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation

WARNING: Some of the details in this article are graphic

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl. Mounties say there may be more victims.

Superintendent Scott McMurchy with the Manitoba RCMP said on May 27, an 8-year-old girl from Little Grand Rapids was alone with the local Roman Catholic priest at the church in the community.

"She was helping him clean the church when he touched her inappropriately," McMurchy said. "She said, and told our investigators, that when she tried to leave, he forced her to remain in the building."

McMurchy said the young girl was able to get free and ran home and told her mother what had happened.

RCMP officers started an investigation and subsequently arrested the priest.

Arul Savari has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a young person, luring a child and forcible confinement. He remains in custody.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

"We believe that other children may have been harmed in a similar way," McMurchy said, adding Savari provided religious services in Pauingassi First Nation. "So that community too may have victims."

He said investigators have identified more children as potential victims and are asking any others to come forward.

McMurchy said Savari came to Canada six years ago and has been working in Little Grand Rapids during that time under the authority of the Archdiocese of Saint Boniface. According to the Archdiocese of Saint Boniface website, Savari is the priest at the St. John the Evangelist in Little Grand Rapids.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Saint Boniface told CTV News they are unable to comment at this time as the Archdiocese is reviewing the information about this incident.

Resources are available for survivors of sexual assault in Manitoba. Any survivor can call the Klinic's 24/7 sexual assault crisis line at (204) 786-8631 or 1-888-292-7565. Additional resources are available online.

This is a developing story. More to come.