Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march on Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Sunday morning to bring attention to the human rights crisis in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The rally was organized by several support and solidarity groups, including Queers for Palestine and Peace Alliance.

“We hope that the museum hears us ask for Palestinian voices to be heard,” said co-organizer Alison Moule.

The rally took place on Human Rights Day -- 75 years after the signing of the Universal Declaration of Independence on Dec. 10, 1948.

“It’s also 75 years that Palestine has been occupied,” said Ramsey Zeid with the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba. “The Nakba happened on May 15, 1948 which has also been 75 years. So it’s been 75 years of oppression.”

Demonstrators say the museum does not mention the 1948 Nakba, or the expulsion and flight of Palestinians. They also claim the museum excludes Palestinians from its exhibits.

“There are exhibits that focus on genocides globally, but there is almost no exhibit that mentions Palestine and the Palestinian liberation struggle,” Moule said.

The museum said it does include stories that touch on Palestinian experiences. In a statement to CTV News, the museum’s vice president of exhibitions Matthew Cutler said the museum has “been working with the Palestinian-Canadian community to develop new gallery content that will help Canadians better understand the human rights violations Palestinians experience every day.”

Cutler added, “Our galleries will never be able to capture every element and experience of human rights. We are thankful for upstanders, protesters, educators and others who, like in today’s protest, add context, perspectives and stories to complement what we are able to offer in our galleries.”

During the rally, dozens of demonstrators staged a 64-minute “die-in,” with each minute representing each day since the current conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants attacked Israel. The die-in aimed to bring attention to the thousands of Palestinians killed by Israel’s retaliation.

“I feel debilitated by witnessing what’s happening and I feel as though I have an obligation to come here and stand in solidarity,” said Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, one of the demonstrators who participated in the die-in.

Protesters also called on Ottawa to help put an end to the ongoing conflict.

“We hope that the federal government will also call for a ceasefire,” said Moule.