Prosthetic leg, live goldfish among items left on Winnipeg buses

Winnipeg Transit buses are busy places, with thousands of people getting on and off every day and sometimes people leave stuff behind.

Many of those items will find their way to the Winnipeg Transit Lost and Found.

"We do get about 1,000 items a month here," said Adam Cunliffe, the supervisor of Customer Service for Winnipeg Transit. "Give or take. But it's about the average."

But there's nothing average about some of the stuff that gets lost on the bus, including a box filled with chips.

"A while ago someone left a prosthetic leg on the bus," said Cunliffe. "And once we did have a goldfish that was turned in. I guess it was left on the bus."

The goldfish never found its original owner. But many more lost items do find their way back to their rightful owners.

Susan Ans has been in the lost and found department for twenty years. She said it's a special thing to be able to help someone recover their lost property.

"I've had people cry. I've heard people cry," Ans recalled. "People are just happy, you know, they can't believe it."

Especially when lost wallets are returned, with the owner's money still safely tucked inside. "You just get surprised over and over again about how Winnipeggers are honest and turn items in," said Cunliffe.

Items are kept in the lost and found for at least a month. If the original owner doesn't come and get it, some of the usable items are donated to charity.

If you lost something on Winnipeg Transit, you can contact them directly at 204-986-5722.