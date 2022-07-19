Province investing in more learning opportunities for uncertified health-care aides

The Manitoba government is working to expand staffing within personal care homes with a $3.4 million investment focused on additional learning for some health-care aides.

The province announced on Tuesday uncertified health-care aides who work in the public health system will be able to improve their skills through tuition support.

Those who are eligible will be able to apply for the support with the first intake being around 120 students.

They will take part in a 24-week course that is part-time and provides both virtual and in-person learning.

The province said this investment is part of its efforts to complete recommendations in the Stevenson Review, including the recruitment and hiring of more health-care aides.

More details to come.