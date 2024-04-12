Province issues flood warning for portion Assiniboine River
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued a flood warning Friday for a portion of the Assiniboine River.
The province said a recent fast snowmelt is resulting in high flows in rivers and tributaries between the Shellmouth Dam and Brandon.
A flood warning has been issued for these areas, the province said, as the rising water levels could impact low-lying areas.
Officials said the Assiniboine River is expected to be within the banks in the third week of April.
The outflow from the Shellmouth Dam will increase to 3,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) from the current 1,000 cfs to accommodate a high flow coming from Saskatchewan, the province says.
The current inflow into the lake is 6,355 cfs.
The centre is also monitoring a precipitation system that is forecast to bring 40 millimetres of precipitation, likely a mix of rain and snow, into most parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and parts of southern and central Manitoba, as flows and levels have already peaked in most rivers and streams.
The province adds updated flows and level forecasts and basic condition assessments will be provided once the exact location, amount and timing of the system is known.
Meantime, officials say the gates at the Portage Diversion were closed Friday after a brief operation to regulate ice-impacted water levels on the lower Assiniboine River downstream of Portage la Prairie.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government tells Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, West Bank as tensions rise
The government of Canada has upgraded its travel advisories to Israel and the West Bank, instructing Canadians to avoid all travel amid escalating tensions in the region.
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
Trudeau says he doesn't understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested and charged in misconduct probe
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
A human head was found in an apartment refrigerator. The resident is charged with murder
A New York City man has been accused of stabbing a man to death after a drug dispute and cutting his body into parts that were kept in a Brooklyn apartment refrigerator for two years, prosecutors said Friday.
Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies at 87
Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola's iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of "Apocalypse Now," and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. She was 87.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. students say 'pressure is still on' ahead of renewed talks between teachers, province
The school year has been a challenging one for students and teachers alike, yet students see the problems teachers have brought forward during a lengthy contract dispute with the Saskatchewan government firsthand.
-
Crown's final witnesses take stand in trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The Crown has presented its case against Michael Gordon Jackson as the first of a two-week trial came to a close Friday morning with the arresting officers taking the stand.
-
Arrests made following investigation into store robberies in Regina
Arrests have been made following an investigation into four convenience store robberies in Regina beginning in 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. students say 'pressure is still on' ahead of renewed talks between teachers, province
The school year has been a challenging one for students and teachers alike, yet students see the problems teachers have brought forward during a lengthy contract dispute with the Saskatchewan government firsthand.
-
‘We need rain desperately’: fire ban issued for Corman Park, other Sask. communities
Saskatoon firefighters are reminding the public to be diligent heading into the weekend. It comes as fire bans have been issued for multiple communities including the RM of Corman Park.
-
Spring construction season begins in Saskatoon with road closures and traffic delays
With the arrival of spring and temperatures finally warming up, construction crews in Saskatoon are gearing up for a busy season.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton had 'no lawful basis' to remove dogs before they killed boy, investigation finds
The City of Edmonton says previous complaints about two dogs who killed an 11-year-old boy were properly investigated.
-
Pop art: Edmonton photographer's work to feature on Jones Soda bottles
An Edmonton photographer's work will soon be a part of pop culture, soda pop culture that is.
-
1 arrested, police seek second man after March liquor store robbery
Edmonton police are trying to identify a man wanted for robbing a liquor store last month.
Calgary
-
Vehicles blocking traffic on Highway 1 west of Calgary: RCMP
Vehicles connected to a protest are blocking lanes on Highway 1 west of Calgary, causing delays.
-
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
-
Two people in hospital following separate stabbings in downtown Toronto
Two people are in hospital following two separate stabbings in downtown Toronto on Friday.
-
Toronto city staff proposes complete revamp of vacant home tax program amid rollout 'mess'
Toronto city staff is proposing to completely change the vacant home tax program and cancel the bills for the thousands of undeclared properties following the “flawed” and unfairly “punitive” rollout.
Ottawa
-
Spring baby boom has wildlife taking up residence in Ottawa homes
Spring is here, which means a baby boom for wildlife, but it also means a boom for one local company helping homeowners in Ottawa deal with unwanted houseguests.
-
Athena, the cat who was lost at the Ottawa Airport for 11 days, has 5 kittens
A pregnant cat that was flown to Ottawa for a better life, but later went missing at the airport, has had her kittens.
-
Stage 2 O-Train extension tunnel near completion
The new O-Train Parkway Tunnel is now 85 per cent complete, as construction continues on the western extension of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
Montreal
-
Arrest made after random attack on woman in Montreal metro
Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with another random physical assault on transit users in the Metro system.
-
French prime minister defends state secularism, denies interfering in Quebec politics
After making a passionate plea for secularism in Quebec's Salon Bleu, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal denied on Friday that he had interfered in Quebec's internal politics.
-
Video catches worker blowing garbage into street in east end Montreal neighbourhood
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., company launches alcohol vending machines
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
-
Patient died of hanging while in Moncton psychiatric unit
According to her autopsy, Kaytlyn Hemsworth died of hanging at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton while in the psychiatric unit.
-
Locked wheels and receipt checks: Grocer anti-theft measures have some Maritimers on edge, others welcome the change
In the early 1900’s, you would walk into a grocery store with your list, pass it to an employee behind a desk, and they would gather what you wanted.
Vancouver
-
'Very smart' B.C. orca calf evades rescuers, forcing switch in tactics
The team trying to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a British Columbia lagoon says they will have to change tactics after being 'truly humbled at the intelligence, adaptability and resilience' of the calf that managed to evade capture Friday.
-
Vancouver's CRAB Park: Less than half the residents remain following cleanup
One week after Vancouver’s Park Board completed it’s cleanup of the city’s only legal homeless encampment, the number of people living there has dwindled.
-
Federal court to decide on B.C. climate activist's pending deportation
A motion to stay the deportation of B.C. climate activist Zain Haq is being heard next week in Federal Court, according to the young man's lawyer.
Vancouver Island
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Malahat Legion celebrates its 90th anniversary after almost closing down during pandemic
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
-
Canadian navy's Pacific fleet to accept first Arctic patrol vessel
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
-
Evacuation underway in Kashechewan, Ont., due to spring flooding of Albany River
A precautionary evacuation of about 600 people from Kashechewan First Nation is underway with the first group arriving in Kapuskasing on Friday.
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
Barrie
-
One person injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
A multi-vehicle collision caused delays on Highway 400 through Barrie early Friday afternoon.
-
Retired teacher convicted of historical sexual assaults apologizes to victims
Lawrence Fritz appeared in a Newmarket courtroom more than two months after he pleaded guilty to five counts of inappropriately touching students in the 1970s, 80s and 90s while teaching at schools across York Region.
-
Seasonal residents trying to reactivate cable targeted by scammers: OPP
Residents returning to their seasonal homes in Tiny Township this week fell victim to an online scam after trying to reactivate their TV/cable service.
Kitchener
-
Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Kitchener couple claims landlord is targeting them for organizing tenants union
A Kitchener couple has now received a second eviction notice from their landlord at 250 Frederick Street. This time their appliances are allegedly to blame.
-
This new technology could save your life if your vehicle ends up in the water
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
London
-
Four cars involved in south-end collision
London police, fire, and paramedics responded to a 4-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. on Friday.
-
'There was nothing human about what they did': London, Ont. family angered after sentencing hearing in stabbing death
A London family is speaking out after a sentencing hearing for the three people who pleaded guilty in connection with the stabbing death of their loved one got underway in court.
-
Four suspects remain unidentified in January assault
Around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2024, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and John Street where they were given descriptions of four people who fled the area on foot.