Province proposes private liquor sales at Manitoba retailers

Officials announced Thursday that the Liquor Mart Express location is now open in the Pembina Village Safeway at 2155 Pembina Highway. Officials announced Thursday that the Liquor Mart Express location is now open in the Pembina Village Safeway at 2155 Pembina Highway.

What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?

The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.

