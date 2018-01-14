

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government will fund repairs for the Churchill Town Centre Complex and its theatre, Finance Minister Cameron Friesen announced Sunday.

The centre was damaged last year largely due to spring flooding. The 225,000 square foot building includes a school, hospital, personal care home, arena, theatre, bowling alley, curling rink, child-care centre, gymnasium, radio station, industrial arts centre, library, playground, pool, and fitness centre, the province said.

“This centre is an important hub for Churchill residents and those from surrounding communities, providing everything from recreation activity to hospital and personal care,” said Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton in a release. “Due to harsh weather conditions and storm damage, extensive maintenance is required to stabilize and protect the centre, and ensure a clean and safe environment.”

Friesen said the roof will be repaired, and the work will be done in multiple phases.

The building was also damaged by mould, asbestos, and other issues that caused the theatre to close.

The province said it will issue public tenders seeking bids to take on the work, and the exact cost of the repairs will be confirmed once the tenders are received.

Wharton added that the roof and theatre repairs should be complete by this fall.