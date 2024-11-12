Push to reduce speed on Wellington Crescent to 30 km/h permanently

Thomas Koop jogs down Wellington Crescent three to four times a week and sometimes rides his bike here too.

He enjoys the summer months, when the speed limit is reduced from 50 km/h to 30 km/h on this stretch, because it’s a seasonal bike route.

"I liked it. I mean, it's not too long of a street, and I don’t think it's a huge deal if drivers are a little bit slower if it keeps everyone safer," said Koop.

Now a push is on at city hall to keep the speed limit lower year-round, until safety is improved.

"I think it makes sense. People still use the street in the winters, so yeah, if it's 30 km/h in the summer, there's no reason it can't be 30 km/h in the winter."

A motion from Coun. Sherri Rollins said the city should lower the limit to 30 km/h on Wellington from River Avenue to Kenaston Boulevard until a safe bike path can be built for all ages.

The motion said there have been deaths and near misses of pedestrians and cyclists on Wellington Crescent. This summer, the bike community called for changes after cyclist Rob Jenner was killed in a hit-and-run.

Bike Winnipeg board member Patty Wiens said the speed limit should stay 30 km/h for good, even if proper bike infrastructure is installed.

"Because it needs to stay at a speed that is manageable for something that's used for, you know, a bike network. It's used for lots of pedestrians walking around there, lots of people catching transit," said Wiens.

But some drivers and homeowners may not be on board with a year-round, permanent speed change, worried it could drastically slow their commute.

Wiens said that shouldn't be viewed as a problem.

"It's a matter of half a minute at most, it's really not that much," said Wiens.