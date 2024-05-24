Rain, snow hit parts of southern Manitoba as system moves north from the U.S.

Parts of southern Manitoba have been hit by a lot of rain, and even snow, as a low-pressure system moves in from the United States.

Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the areas closest to the Canada-U.S. border received the most precipitation over the last 24 hours.

Both Deerwood and Morden each reported 43 millimetres of rain just before 12 p.m. Friday.

Pilot Mound had 38.7 mm, Carman received 37.1 mm, Cypress River reported 35 mm, and Gretna reported 33.

As for Winnipeg, the city got around 14.4 mm. Hasell noted Winnipeg may miss out on more precipitation Friday, going into Saturday.

"We might be in a bit of a gap. So we might not get quite as much precipitation in Winnipeg proper, but a lot of the areas around us, and not too far away, are looking very likely to reach our warning numbers," said Hasell.

Despite that, the precipitation is still impacting activities in Winnipeg. The Goldeyes announced the team's game scheduled for Friday has been postponed and will be made up on Saturday.

As well, the St. Andrews Lock and Dam may have to remove part of the moveable dam to deal with the significant rainfall.

"Owners of vessels, barges, and all property on the Red River and its tributaries are advised to protect their property," Public Services and Procurement Canada said in a news release.

Snow seen at Highway 16 and Highway 10 on May 24, 2024. (Jason Enns)

It wasn't just rain that Manitobans dealt with, as parts of western Manitoba experienced snow Thursday night and Friday morning.

Hasell said there was a spot of cold air that caused the precipitation to come down as snow.

"It's mainly rain mixed with snow. It's not entirely snow because we do have some areas where temperatures are just above zero at the surface. It's a bit messy."

She added the snow wasn't a surprise as a number of models were suggesting snow was possible.

Fresh snow that fell in Killarney on May 24, 2024. (Scott Cockbill)

"It wasn't quite clear how wide or extensive the snow would be. But I think it was mentioned in a number of the forecasts," said Hasell.

As for what this storm could bring over the next 24 hours, Hasell said it will eventually hit the southeastern part of the province and then move north, bringing more precipitation.

"It's not leaving here until sometime tomorrow, or very late tonight at the earliest. But probably in the overnight period. After midnight tonight is probably when these areas south of us are going to be out of it."

With the rain, Hasell warns of the potential of overland flooding, and notes it will be extremely windy as well. She advises people to not try and drive through any standing or moving water, as vehicles could get stuck or even swept away.

Rainfall warnings continue to be in places for areas as far west as Napinka, as far north as Jackhead, and as far east as Vita.

Multiple power outages reported in Manitoba

The snow and rain are also resulting in multiple power outages in Manitoba.

Brandon has 1,568 customers without power, according to Manitoba Hydro, while the Killarney-Turtle Mountain area is dealing with 843 customers without power. The North Norfolk area is dealing with 772 outages right now.

A full map can be viewed on Manitoba Hydro’s website.

It is not known when power will be fully restored.