Rainfall and winter storm warnings issued for parts of Manitoba

Parts of southern Manitoba are heading into the weekend with rainfall and winter storm warnings.

As of Saturday morning, Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings for several areas in the province, including Virden-Souris, Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa – Gladstone, Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park, and Dauphin - Russell - Roblin – Winnipegosis.

The warning says a Colorado Low will bring heavy snow to parts of the Westman Saturday and Sunday.

"It may begin as rain, wet snow, or even freezing rain but will turn to heavy snow later today," the warning reads. "This heavy snow will continue through Saturday night, and then taper off through the day Sunday. Northerly winds gusting to 80 km/h will accompany the snow."

It is expected snowfall totals could be 20 to 40 centimetres.

Other parts of the province, however, are dealing with a different kind of perception.

Much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, along with parts of the Interlake, are under a rainfall warning. Environment Canada warns the Colorado Low could bring significant rainfall reaching 30 to 50 millimetres.

"This much rainfall over frozen or saturated ground may lead to localized flooding including basements, underpasses, and the like," the warning reads. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Avoid driving through water on roads. Even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away."

