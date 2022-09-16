RCMP continue search for man missing since April

RCMP in Manitoba are continuing to search for a 42-year-old Portage la Prairie man who has not been seen since April.

Shawn Roy Miness was last seen on April 21 at a home on Tupper Street. He was reported missing two days later.

RCMP’s update includes a statement from a family member, who says Miness is missed by his family.

“His children miss him terribly, as well as his sisters, nieces and nephews. He was always there to lend a helping hand,” said Ashley Reid, Miness’ sister, in a statement. “We have a large hole in the family that we are hoping to get answers for."

Miness is six feet tall and weighs approximately 190 lbs. He has very short dark-coloured hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have reached out before or has any information on his disappearance to call the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.