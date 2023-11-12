RCMP continue search for missing man

Manitoba RCMP continue to search for a missing man from the RM of Oakview.

Mounties say 55-year-old Jamie Wade was last seen on Friday, Oct. 27 around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say he was seen with his vehicle at a gas station in Brandon. It is believed that Wade drove home from the gas station, but was not seen again.

RCMP search and rescue and police dog services have been unsuccessful in finding Wade so far. RCMP say intensified searches are currently being planned.

Anyone who may have seen Wade, or has any information on his whereabouts can call Minnedosa RCMP at 204-867-2916 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.