RCMP investigating Christmas Eve home invasion in Thompson

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times during a home invasion on Christmas Eve in Thompson.

RCMP said officers were called to a home on Elm Street at 1:05 a.m. When they arrived, they saw signs of a struggle and blood throughout the home, but no residents. Shortly after, a 35-year-old man returned to the home suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers gave him first aid and paramedics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

Mounties said the man was at the home with a female homeowner and six children when a group of males forced their way inside.

“The male victim was assaulted and stabbed as he was attempting to get the children to another room for safety,” RCMP said in a statement. “Following the attack, he walked the children to a nearby residence before returning to the Elm Street home where he met officers.”

RCMP believe at this time that the house was specifically targeted.

Mounties are looking for approximately four or five males, possibly youth or young adults. They were wearing masks and dressed in dark clothing, and it is believed they were driving a black pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.