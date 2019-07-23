

Fears sparked by a Canada-wide manhunt for two murder suspects prompted an all-night police patrol in Fox Lake Cree Nation Tuesday night.

The community is located about 55 kilometres northeast of Gillam.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Fox Lake Cree Nation Chief Walter Spence said RCMP would patrol that area after a burned out vehicle was found near the reserve of Bird Tuesday.

"The RCMP are carefully conducting their work with a large prsence and I would like to ask all community members to report anything of concern directly to RCMP," the statement read in part.

Police did not confirm Tuesday night that the burned out vehicle is connected to the suspects.

The discovery of the vehicle came after RCMP issued a public safety alert this afternoon that Kam Mcleod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, may have been in Gillam and were considered dangerous.

The pair, who were previously thought to be missing, are now suspects in the death of a young couple and an unidentified man in northern British Columbia.

Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky are now considered suspects in three suspicious deaths in B.C. (RCMP)

Police say McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered dangerous and if spotted people are advised to take no action and not approach, but to call 911 or local police immediately.

When reached by phone Tuesday night, Gillam mayor Dwayne Forman said many of the town's residents were staying indoors.

"The streets are very quiet right now," he said.

