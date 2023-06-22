RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims

DAUPHIN, Man. -

Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Names and photos of the deceased were revealed at a news conference in Dauphin Thursday afternoon, one week after the crash.

Their names are:

Claudia Zurba, 87;

Patsy Zamrykut, 88;

Lillian Stobbe, 73;

Donna Showdra, 79;

Jean Rosenkranz, 82;

Frank Perzylo, 82

Rose Perzylo, 80;

Shirley Novalkowski, 76;

Nettie Nakonechny, 87;

Dianne Medwid, 70;

Arlene Lindquist, 68;

Helen Kufley, 88;

Ann Hill, 81;

Vangie Gilchrist, 83;

Margaret Furkalo, 82; and

Louis Bretecher, 81.

The minibus was carrying a group from Dauphin and the surrounding area to a casino in Carberry, when it went into the path of a semi-truck at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5.

Nine people remain in hospital, with four in critical condition.

