Winnipeg

    • RCMP rescue injured hiker on Mantario Trail

    A RCMP officer paddles a boat to help rescue a hiker on the Mantario Trial on Sept. 18 (Image source: RCMP Manitoba) A RCMP officer paddles a boat to help rescue a hiker on the Mantario Trial on Sept. 18 (Image source: RCMP Manitoba)

    Manitoba RCMP officers needed ATVs and a boat to rescue an injured hiker on the Mantario Trail on Monday.

    According to RCMP, officers responded to a hiker’s SOS beacon near Caribou Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park at approximately 4:50 p.m.

    Three officers responded and obtained the GPS coordinates to help find the hiker on the trail.

    Mounties said due to difficult terrain, ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) and a boat were used to get to the area. Officers found the hiker, a 59-year-old man, and brought him to safety. He was checked by EMS and cleared. Mounties have not specified what injuries the hiker had.

    RCMP said two of the officers sustained minor injuries during the rescue.

    The Mantario Trail spans 63 kilometres in southeastern Manitoba. According to Nature Manitoba, the trail takes between three and four days for the average hiker to complete.

