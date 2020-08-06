WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers are searching for a missing 57-year-old man who they believe hitchhiked to Winnipeg from Riverton, Man.

Saul Brown has been missing since Aug. 3 after he left a home on Queen Street in Riverton.

Police described Brown as five foot 10 in height, 120 pounds, with long grey hair and a moustache. The last time he was seen, Brown was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, a green jacket and black shoes.

Police believe he may have hitchhiked to Winnipeg.

Mounties ask anyone with information on Brown’s location to call the Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106 or Crime Stoppers.