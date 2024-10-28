RCMP searching The Pas for escaped inmate with history of weapons offences

The Pas residents are being asked to lock their doors and be on the lookout for an escaped inmate RCMP consider dangerous.

RCMP Manitoba said in a media release Monday night two inmates escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre. It happened around 7 p.m.

“Officers immediately responded, and began extensive searches around the Cathedral and 3rd Street area and are continuing to patrol around the community of The Pas with the assistance of Police Dog Services,” RCMP wrote in the statement.

One of the escapees was apprehended around 8:30 p.m.

The second inmate, Brandon Anderson, 29, remains at large, police say.

Mounties say Anderson has a history of weapons offences and is considered dangerous.

Anderson is from Nelson House and is 6 feet tall and 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants with a yellow stripe and a grey t-shirt or sweatshirt.

RCMP are asking nearby residents to lock their doors and turn on their exterior lights. Residents are being asked to call 911 if they spot Anderson.

RCMP asked Manitoba First Nation Police Service officers to assist.

Mounties say a drone is being used to search the area.