'Really disappointed': Painting at Winnipeg Art Gallery found to be a forgery

The Winnipeg Art Gallery- Qaumajuq recently discovered that one piece in its collection is a fake and part of a massive art forgery ring that included more than 1,500 pieces.

The painting, called ‘Astral Plain Scouts,’ was on display at the gallery and was believed to have been painted by Anishinaabe artist Norval Morrisseau.

However, police in Ontario recently informed the WAG that the piece was created by a forger, who has now claimed responsibility in court proceedings.

“We are really disappointed that it’s happened,” said Riva Symko, head of collections and exhibitions at the WAG.

According to the gallery, this type of forgery is not common and will make it harder to acquire more of Morrisseau’s work as it’s made verifying his art problematic.

“We don’t know how extensive the forgery ring was,” Symko said.

“We would like to be collecting more Indigenous art, that’s part of what we’re building in our collection right now. To not have the confidence to be able to collect Norval Morrisseau, one of the most prominent Indigenous artists in the country, is really disappointing."

The WAG has several other Morrisseau pieces in its collection, which are believed to be authentic.