Siloam Mission is holding its annual Easter meal on Monday, serving a delicious holiday meal to Manitobans in need.

Luke Thiessen, communications manager for the organization, said Siloam Mission tries to do a big meal for all of the holidays throughout the year.

He said this year’s Easter meal is poised to be the organization’s biggest holiday meal since before the start of the pandemic.

“We’re ready to feed up to 1,000 people, expecting at least five or six-hundred,” Thiessen said in an interview on Monday.

Thiessen said it’s important to the organization to go above and beyond to do something special every so often.

“We can’t do it every day, but we can do it a few times a year,” he said.

“Play some music, have some special guests. We find it’s really meaningful for our community.”

As for the food, Thiessen noted Siloam Mission provides quality, nutritious meals every day, but the organization goes all out for holidays.

The menu at this year’s Easter meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pie.

“We try to make it something that is a traditional holiday feast that you might have had when you were a kid,” he said.

“Then you can give that to somebody who otherwise wouldn’t be able to do that.”