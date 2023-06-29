Recapping the Winnipeg Jets 2023 draft

Another NHL draft is in the books for the Winnipeg Jets who were able to make five selections over the two day period.

The 2023 NHL Draft started for the Jets with Colby Barlow being taken in the first round at 18th overall. The captain of the Owen Sound Attack tallied 46 goals and 33 assists in 59 games.

Winnipeg was without a second round pick, which was sent to Nashville in the Nino Niederreiter trade last season, so the team sat until the third round when they took forward Zach Nehring 82nd overall. The North Dakota product played at Shattuck-St. Mary’s Prep School in Minnesota. He had 39 goals and 46 assists in 54 games.

Then the Jets had a pair of picks in the fifth round and they took a forward and a goalie. First up was Jacob Julien at pick 146 from the London Knights. He had 41 points in 22 games last season, which included 19 goals.

Then with the 151st pick, Thomas Milic of the Seattle Thunderbirds was selected. The goalie had 27 wins and only three regulation losses during the 2022-23 season. He recorded four shutouts with a .928 save percentage and 2.08 goals against average.

He also went undefeated during the World Juniors, backstopping Canada to a gold medal.

The last pick of the draft for Winnipeg was in the seventh round, 210th overall, where they chose Connor Levis from the Kamloops Blazers.

The forward had 67 points – 27 goals and 40 assists – in 68 games with the Blazers last season and has 123 points over three seasons with the team.

Outside of the Winnipeg Jets, some Manitoba products were also taken in this year’s draft.

Carson Bjarnason, who is from Carberry, Man., was taken 51st overall by the Philadelphia Flyers. Winnipeg’s Jayden Perron was selected 94th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes. Lastly, the Flyers went for another Manitoban, choosing Carter Sotheran, who is from Sanford, Man., 135th overall.