Recently released convicted sex offender expected to live in Manitoba: police

Police say Bruce Gordon Nelson, 61, was released Sunday from the Brandon Correctional Centre after serving a sentence for indecent exposure to children under 16 years old and failure to comply with a prohibition order regarding contact with children. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Police say Bruce Gordon Nelson, 61, was released Sunday from the Brandon Correctional Centre after serving a sentence for indecent exposure to children under 16 years old and failure to comply with a prohibition order regarding contact with children. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

