'Reconciliation in action': Manitoba seeing growth in Indigenous tourism

A new report has found that Indigenous tourism is quickly growing in Manitoba, with the number of Indigenous-owned tourism businesses more than doubling from 2019 to 2023.

According to the report from the Conference Board of Canada, the Indigenous tourism sector has boosted the province’s economy and created more than 1,200 full-time jobs.

Holly Courchene, CEO of Indigenous Tourism Manitoba, noted that over the last five years, the number of Indigenous tourism experiences in the province has grown from 81 to 170.

“We’re bringing in approximately $150 million in revenue between the 170 businesses,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

These tourism businesses provide authentic experiences that allow visitors to connect with the history and traditions of Indigenous people. This includes museums, hotels and education centres.

Courchene said a mix of both local and international tourists are visiting these businesses.

“Some of the operators that are located outside of the city are seeing more of a local Manitoba visitation, whereas operators inside of the city are seeing more international visitors,” she said.

Courchene noted that a boost in Indigenous tourism is beneficial to the economy and Indigenous people.

She added that it also means more people are learning about Indigenous culture and helps to achieve reconciliation.

“Indigenous tourism is reconciliation in action,” she said.

“When these visitors are visiting these experiences, they get to learn the stories and the histories firsthand from Indigenous people themselves.”

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.