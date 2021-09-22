Recount anticipated after Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz snags re-election by 24 votes

WINNIPEG -

After a tight race in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding, Marty Morantz of the Conservative Party of Canada snagged re-election with just 24 votes over Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson.

Nearly two days since polls closed in Canada, CTV News Decision Desk declared Conservative Incumbent Morantz has been re-elected with 17,336 votes, compared to Eyolfson who garnered 17,312 votes.

"I'm feeling great – it has been a very tense couple of days," Morantz said, thanking his family and volunteers on the campaign.

The tense days may not be over yet in the riding. With such a small margin between the two candidates, Morantz said a judicial recount must take place.

"I think we have to let the process unfold," Morantz said, adding a judicial recount must take place.

"I am very happy that I have been re-elected to parliament and I can't wait to get back to Ottawa to continue to fight for the constituents of this great riding and in fact for all Canadians. At the same time I am going to respect the process."

A spokesperson for Eyolfson's campaign said the Liberal candidate will not be speaking with media until a recount has been completed. On Twitter, Eyolfson said they anticipate a recount to happen in the coming days.

This is a developing story. More to come.