ReLeaf program working to regrow Winnipeg’s tree canopy
Winnipeg residents are branching out when it comes to diversifying the city’s tree population.
A sale through Trees Winnipeg’s ReLeaf program gave people an opportunity to pre-order a variety of trees like Amur maples, dwarf pines, and Japanese tree lilacs.
Around 400 trees were picked up Saturday at Bronx Park Community Centre.
“We try to mix it up, some smaller trees people can plant in their smaller yard as well as those big shade trees that people can plant in a big lot,” said Christian Cassidy, executive director of Trees Winnipeg.
The trees are grown in the province and are selected by Trees Winnipeg arborists to ensure they will thrive in Manitoba.
According to the city, around 8,000 trees are lost in Winnipeg each year because of age, disease, and other debilitating factors.
"Even people who aren’t tree people have become tree people very recently, because the tree on their boulevard that they took for granted all these decades is suddenly cut down or marked with an orange dot,” Cassidy explained.
The biannual sale – held in spring and fall – is one way Trees Winnipeg is helping residents counter the loss.
“It’s not just picking up a tree and growing it at home,” Cassidy said. “You get tree planting advice from professionals.”
Residents are encouraged to watch planting and tree care videos through Trees Winnipeg before digging into the ground. At the ReLeaf program pick-up, arborists were on-hand to answer any questions.
Trees Winnipeg is a partner of the One Million Tree Challenge. The initiative was launched by former mayor Brian Bowman in 2019.
"When I started advocating for trees eight years ago, it was always a hard sell. People didn’t understand why,” John Orlikow, city councillor for River Heights, told CTV News at the pick-up. “But now, I believe very strongly, we’ll see in this budget – council is very involved in trees and understands the importance of it."
To date, just under 32,000 trees have been planted by the City of Winnipeg and its residents.
“This is only 400 trees,” Cassidy explained. “But if you have 6 or 7 different events planting a few hundred trees – that does make a dent at the end of the year.”
The next ReLeaf sale is slated for the beginning of June to coincide with Arbor Day.
More information on the program is available through the Trees Winnipeg website.
