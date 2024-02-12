Replacement for GED program coming this summer

Manitoba has brought in a new program to help ensure adults can access employment opportunities in the future.

The province announced Monday that the Canadian Adult Education Credential (CAEC) is expected to be offered in June, replacing the General Educational Development tests (GED), which will be discontinued in Canada on May 3.

“Adult education allows Manitobans from all walks of life to access equal opportunities in our growing economy,” said Renée Cable, advanced education and training minister, in a statement. “This is why our government acted swiftly to introduce this new credential as a modern replacement to the GED, so adult education students are able to learn without interruption.”

The CAEC is coming into effect in other provinces, with Alberta, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan already announcing their plans. The tests can be taken online in English or French, though a paper test option is also available. The CAEC will evaluate the same areas the GED did, including English, French, math, social studies and science. People who pass the test will get a high school equivalency certificate from the Manitoba government.

The tests cost $75, and test locations and schedules will be announced soon. Those who have started the GED preparation process are encouraged to finish the full test series before May, the province said.

“Those who have passed some GED tests will be able to have those tests applied towards their CAEC for up to three years. Employers can recognize both the GED and CAEC as equivalent certificates,” the province wrote in a news release.

Testing information can be found online.