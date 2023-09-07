Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible

Montreal baby youngest in North America to be treated with SMA gene therapy

The Montreal Children's Hospital says it has administered a type of gene therapy for a rare progressive disease, to the youngest child in North America at just nine days old. Better still, the gene therapy called Zolgensma, was effective. It has so far stopped the development of any symptoms. Now four months old, Samuel is developing normally.

